Four injured in 11-vehicle pileup on Route 70 in Wall

WALL TOWNSHIP – Four people were injured in a chain-reaction crash that involved 11 vehicles on Tuesday afternoon on Route 70 at Riverview Drive.

Police said the accident, reported at 4:16 p.m., happened as numerous vehicles were stopped for a red traffic signal in the westbound lanes of Route 70.

A Ford F-350 pickup truck driven westbound by a 66-year-old Wall Township man “failed to stop for the red traffic signal and collided with the rear of two vehicles in the left and right lane of travel of State Route 70 westbound and caused a chain-reaction type collision” involving 11 vehicles, police Lt. Chad Clark said.

Four people were transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune and Ocean County Medical Center in Brick Township for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the collision, Lt. Clark said. They include a 55-year-old man from Brick Township, a 36-year-old man from Washington state, a 74-year-old woman from Freehold and a 66-year-old man from Wall Township. It is unclear if the latter was the driver of the Ford F-350.

Lt. Clark said the driver of the Ford F-350, who was not identified, also was involved in two minor collisions along Route 35 just prior to the Route 70 accident.

The Wall Township EMS, Brielle EMS, Brick Township EMS and the South Wall Fire Department all responded to the scene. Route 70 westbound was closed to traffic for about an hour while police investigated the accident.

The collision is still under investigation by the Wall Township Police Department. Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information regarding it is asked to contact Ptl. Chris Mason at the Wall Township Police Department at 732-449-4500 ext. 1192 or at cmason@wallpolice.org.

