Environmental Commission to host events Sept. 12 and 19

MANTOLOKING — The borough’s Environmental Commission will host two events the next two Saturdays, Sept. 12 and 19, that are aimed at the improvement and enjoyment of Mantoloking’s beachfront.

Tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 12, the Commission will host a Living Dune Planting and Education event for the public.

The event will teach attendees about the dunes they live near and how creating native habitat on the barrier island supports wildlife, event organizers said.

“Mantoloking has received a grant from The Nature Conservancy and Sustainable Jersey to create a living dune system at three of our beach access points,” organizers said.

The day will also serve as a way for the commission to start more plantings along the shoreline at the Lyman, Princeton and Downer beach access points.

“Help us plant trees and shrubs and learn why creating native habitat on the barrier island is important for our wildlife,” the release states.

The group will meet at the Downer Avenue beach access at 10 a.m. Participants of any age are asked to bring water, gloves and something to dig with.

The group will be following social distancing guidelines with masks required when social distancing is difficult to maintain, they said.

The following Saturday, Sept. 19, the group will hold a Beach Clean-up and Interactive Education event for the community.

Volunteers will help clean up the Mantoloking shoreline all while learning about the problems with plastic pollution and more in the ecosystem.

“In an interactive event, participants will learn about and experience first-hand the issue of microplastics and marine waste on our borough’s beaches,” said organizers. “Participants will be led through a series of activities to introduce them to the problem of marine waste and microplastic on our shores and in our waterways.”

The activities will be led by former AmeriCorps NJ Watershed Ambassador for the Barnegat Bay and Environmental Commission member Haley Kardek.

“Then, participants will get the opportunity to be a part of the ‘solution’ by cleaning up marine debris and sampling for microplastics on our borough’s beaches,” the group said.

The commission and those interested to volunteer and learn will once again meet at the Downer Avenue beach access at 10 a.m. Participants of any age are asked to bring water and gloves with the same social distancing guidelines as its Saturday, Sept. 12 event.

