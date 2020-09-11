Borough officials laud successful summer season

POINT PLEASANT — Borough officials say Point Pleasant has managed to enjoy a successful summer season, in spite of the limitations posed by the ongoing health emergency.

“Despite the COVID-19 element, I believe the summer in Point Pleasant Borough was the best that it could be and I think what was the perfect part of it was our dedication the last four years building the parks up, getting new equipment, doing the various things for the beaches,” Mayor Robert Sabosik told The Ocean Star in an interview Wednesday.

“It was evident in that our beach badge sales exploded, which was incredible, and the beaches were wonderful. When we were able to open up the swing sets it was enjoyable for everybody and in the parks, people just walked, sat on their blankets, flew kites. It was the perfect scenario.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our vision of helping the people of Point Pleasant paid off this summer by having everything done so they were able to enjoy it. The fishing piers, boat launches, all of that added a recreational dimension far superior to what this town had to offer five, six years ago.”

Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci Jr. spoke about the number of participants who took part in this summer’s recreation programs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Overall our summer rec programs went very, very well considering they all had to be altered because of COVID-19 precautions. It was the best job we could have done,” he said.

“With our summer programs, keeping in mind we didn’t have a full summer rec program like we normally would, all of the classes we had were done either via Zoom by participating businesses or they had limited availability of participants if they were an in-person program.

“Clearly we didn’t have summer camp which was a bit of a bummer. Our counselors missed it, our kids missed it, we missed it, but clearly we just couldn’t have that this summer with COVID-19.

“The rec department did a fantastic job, the businesses all adhered to the policies that we implemented, so it was the best program that we could possibly put on this summer and I think it worked out well. I hope next summer we don’t have these restrictions and we can go back to doing what we do best and that’s giving the residents a robust and fun recreation program.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.