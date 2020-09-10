The long awaited and heavily anticipated return of indoor dining is upon us and while restaurants must adhere to regulations and CDC guidelines with a 25 percent capacity cap, they cannot wait to serve you indoors for the first time since March. While outdoor dining is still heavily prevalent and most likely will be until the temperatures drop, the return of indoor dining allows for dining out past the summer season and adds a bit more normalcy to our communities once again. As of Friday, Sept. 4 Governor Murphy allowed for indoor dining to once again resume at 25 percent capacity with social distancing between tables and face coverings to be required for all patrons while inside the establishment, except when eating or drinking at their table.

While some restaurants are still preparing their establishments for indoor dining, other establishments in Monmouth and Ocean counties welcomed diners back inside over the course of Labor Day weekend. Whether dining indoors, dining outside or grabbing takeout, local restaurants are working diligently to ensure their guests have a safe and enjoyable experience. Not in the mood to cook this weekend? Eat local instead!

INDOOR DINING RETURNS

Mr. Shrimp Seafood Restaurant and Market, 1608 HIghway 71, Belmar is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling the restaurant at 732-681-7755. Mr. Shrimp has implemented additional cleaning and sanitizing procedures to assure your return to its establishment is the best it can be. For more information, visit mrshrimp.com.

Blend on Main, 152 Main St., Manasquan is open for indoor dining and accepting reservations on its website. Blend on Main can have 50 people at a time in their indoor dining room with tables spaced out at six feet apart. Outdoor dining is also still available. Visit them online at blendonmain.com for more information and to make a reservation.

Brandl Restaurant, 703 Belmar Plaza, Belmar, has also opened their indoor dining room doors once again. Adhering to the state guidelines tables will be socially distanced and capacity will be at 25 percent. Reservations are accepted online. Outdoor dining is also still available. For menus, reservations and additional information, visit brandlrestaurant.com.

The Salty Whale & Guest House, 390 East Main St., Manasquan is open for indoor dining as of Wednesday, Sept. 9. The Whale will have limited bar and table seating and will continue to offer outdoor seating. The establishment will not be taking reservations. Stop by for dinner and enjoy something off their current menu or try one of the daily specials. Visit them online at thesaltywhale.com.

Proving Ground Waterfront Dining, 56 Shrewsbury Ave., Highlands is open for indoor dining as well outdoor dining and takeout. Proving Ground invites you to eat, drink and be safe. Indoor dining is limited availability and masks must be worn unless seated. Keep social distance and remain seated at your table when dining indoors. Visit them online at theprovingground.com.

MJ’s Restaurant, Bar & Grill has already been featuring outdoor dining and is now open for indoor dining as well at all seven locations: Tinton Falls, Matawan, Middletown, Spotswood, Neptune, Bayville and Monmouth Beach [Restaurant & BYO]. Their staff misses you and can’t wait to serve you. Reservations for outdoor dining are recommended, but not required. There will be six foot social distancing between tables for indoor dining. Free delivery and curbside carry out of both MJ’s delicious food and premium cocktails to-go, hard seltzer, liquor, beer and wine is also still available. For more information, visit mjsrestaurant.com.

D’Arcy’s Tavern, 310 Main St., Bradley Beach continues to offer its guests outdoor dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner and is now open for indoor dining as well. Indoor dining is by reservation only as of now. Visit them online at darcystavernnj.com.

DINE IN

Waterman’s Tavern, 403 Higgins Ave., Brielle is reopening for indoor dining with limited availability on Thursday, Sept. 10. Over the next few weeks business hours will be Thursday through Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. with the last seating at 9 p.m. Waterman’s will be taking all necessary precautions including sanitizing the tables between guests, wearing masks and distancing the tables appropriately for everyone’s safety. Call 732-722-8978 to make your reservation. Visit them online at watermanstavern.net.

Leggett’s Sandbar, 217 First Ave., Manasquan is open for indoor dining at 25 percent capacity. Indoor dining will be first come, first serve and all customers must follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. Leggett’s outdoor dining and patio will continue to stay open as well. Visit them online at leggetts.us.

Half Moon Point, 2154 Bridge Ave., Point Pleasant is now accepting reservations inside at their bar or dining room as well as outside. Due to limited seating, Half Moon Point asks that you please limit your dining experience to two hours. Give the restaurant a call at 732-475-6535 to reserve a table inside, outside or seats at the bar. Visit them online at halfmoonpoint.com.

Harpoon Willy’s, 2655 River Rd., Manasquan is also now accepting reservations inside for their dining room as well as outside. Bar seating will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Due to limited seating, Harpoon Willy’s asks that you please limit your dining experience to two hours. Call the restaurant at 732-223-8880 to make a reservation. Visit them online at harpoonwillys.com.

Marlins Restaurant & Bar, 1901 Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach is open for indoor and outdoor dining for lunch and dinner. As of now dining will be first come, first serve. Marlins can’t wait to see everyone again. In addition to indoor and outdoor dining, the establishment will also be accepting takeout orders over the phone. They will be strictly adhering to all related social distancing guidelines and regulations. Visit them online at marlinscafenj.com.

The Pig & Parrot Sandbar, 201 Union Lane, Brielle is open for indoor dining at 25 percent capacity and is first come, first serve. In addition to indoor dining, Pig and Parrot will continue to offer outdoor and dockside dining as well as takeout. Visit them online at thepigandparrot.com.

MORE OFFERINGS

Restaurants all over Monmouth and Ocean counties finally received the green light to open up their indoor dining rooms to customers once again and during the course of this past week many did just that. Make sure to stay up to date with all the restaurants in your area to receive more information about their guidelines and protocols for indoor dining. Listed above are just some of the area’s restaurants that are currently open for indoor dining, but there are so many more also ready to serve you. Check out the listings in this week’s Takeout & Dine Out Guide for more restaurants now offering indoor dining.