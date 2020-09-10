Night & Day Magazine’s Take Out & Dine Out Guide is out now

The excitement surrounding the limited re-opening of indoor dining is still swirling a week later.

Excited diners look forward to avoiding weather conditions and dining in a more comfortable indoor setting and area restaurant owners are working hard to provide those options for their customers at a 25% capacity, as mandated by the governor. After the initial rush to open inside, area restaurants are now settling into their indoor dining plans. As part of our Take Out and Dine Out Guide we’ve added information for the restaurants who have publicized their plans for indoor re-openings. We’ll continue to add to our guide with this information as it becomes available.

As we point out every week there are so many options to choose from! Whether you plan to take out, get delivery or dine indoors or outdoors, the many options in our area will make it easy for you to find a match.

So, read on for more about how to enjoy a delicious meal, as well as, more specific details on some of the local restaurants who have opened up their indoor dining options to their customers.