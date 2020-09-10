Mayoral candidate unveils list of candidates for unexpired council term

BRADLEY BEACH— Councilman and mayoral candidate Al Gubitosi has announced a list of three candidates who he would like to see replace him on council should he become mayor of Bradley Beach.

Councilman Gubitosi, who is running against borough resident Larry Fox for mayor in the Nov. 3 General Election, this week unveiled a list of three women to replace him on the borough council should he win.

In the last election, in which four seats on the borough council were up for election, all candidates involved were white men. The councilman said he would like to break that trend moving forward.

“I thought it was important to try to work towards diversifying the council both in terms of gender, but maybe more importantly in terms of perspective and life experiences,” the councilman said.

While all members of the current council are men, the borough’s governing body has had female members. Julie Schreck served on council from 2007 and went on to become the first female mayor in the borough’s history, from 2008 until 2012. Lori Marchak-Ortiz as served on the borough council.

If Councilman Gubitosi wins the election and becomes mayor, the borough council would need to approve of a candidate to fill his unexpired term.The candidates are:

Kathie Deak, a 15-year resident with 44 years of experience as a registered nurse. She serves on the Bradley Beach Recreation Center Board, vice president of the Friends of the Bradley Beach Library, vice president of the Avon Woman’s Club, facilitator of a caregiver support group, a member of the borough’s Main Street Excellence Task Force, volunteer director of the community hospital and girl scout unit and a ‘reading buddies’ volunteer of the Bradley Beach Public Library.

Meredith DeMarco, a 10-year full-time resident, chair of the Bradley Beach Environmental Commission, a founding member of the Bradley Beach Planning Board, a member of the Bradley Beach Business Community Alliance, a member of the Main Street Excellence Task Force and a former member of the New Jersey State Commission of State Volunteerism and Community Services.

Lauren Egbert, a third-generation resident of the borough, a former member of the Bradley Beach Zoning Board and a member of the ad hoc committee of the Bradley Beach Board of Education for English Language Learners and their Families. Fluent in Spanish, Ms. Egbert served as a translator for the Bradley Beach Complete Count Committee, the Superior Court of New Jersey in Essex County. She is a former Spanish teacher.

A debate between the mayoral candidates, Mr. Gubitosi and Mr. Fox will be held on Sep. 23. The debate will be hosted by the League of Women Voters of Monmouth County and will take place on Zoom at 6:30 p.m.

