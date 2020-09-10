Demolition underway at Spring Lake’s South End Pavilion

SPRING LAKE — Demolition began Monday at the Spring Lake South End Pavilion as the borough begins renovations. Plans for the pavilion include three pools, the existing saltwater pool, the kiddie pool and a new 30-by-50 foot chlorinated activity pool. The plan also includes 208, 42″x 48″ full height lockers; 42, 42″x 48″ full height lockers, which could be converted into 21 shower lockers, 84″x 48″; 222, 42″x 48″ half lockers; 20, 84″x 48″ shower lockers; the same four changing cabanas; and 12 beach boxes.

Renovations must be completed by May 28, 2021.