Borough reaps over $1.2M in beach badge sales

LAVALLETTE — Mayor Walter LaCicero put “another season in the books” during the borough council meeting held Tuesday night, inviting councilman and Chairman of Beach Operations Michael Stogdill to review the borough’s total beach badge revenue for the summer of 2020.

Mr. Stogdill’s report followed a moment of silence and a statement read by Councilwoman Anita Zalom at the meeting’s onset, in remembrance of residents lost on Sept. 11. The borough has erected a 9/11 memorial currently on view on Philadelphia Avenue, according to Ms. Zalom.

Lavallette raked in a total of $1,268,844, according to Mr. Stogdill, who said the borough’s total in 2019 was $963,000. However, the borough’s windfall was tempered by increased expenses, according to Mr. Stogdill.

“The big complaint last year was people getting on without the badges. We put a plan together: Increased enforcement, a checker at each entrance,” he said. “The additional cost of that was around $10,000.”

