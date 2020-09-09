Squan to submit Open Space grant application for park improvements

MANASQUAN — The borough passed a resolution Tuesday night authorizing the submission of an application for the 2020 Monmouth County Municipal Open Space Grant program.

The grant application, which is seeking $250,000 — the maximum amount of funding from the county — would help fund the borough’s multi-park playground improvements project.

Phase one of the project was presented by Kelsey Howard of Maser Consulting, during the borough’s virtual mayor and council meeting. She detailed the scope of work at George P. Skokos Park, 55 Manito Road, and Curtis Park, 215 East Main St.

The proposed improvements at Skokos Park includes: new playground equipment and rubberized surface; picnic tables and benches; bike racks and water stations; fencing; ADA walkway; and tree removal and landscaping as appropriate.

At Curtis Park the improvements include: ADA-compliant, barrier-free, inclusive playground equipment and rubberized surface; ADA walkway and parking improvements; picnic tables, benches, and a canopy for shade; bike racks and water stations; fencing; restroom facilities; bocce ball court installation; and the relocation of monuments and removal of brick pavers as needed.

