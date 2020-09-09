School: In time of COVID-19, quality of learning ‘the big piece’

LAVALLETTE — With coronavirus-related safety protocols in place, quality of education will be top of mind for Lavallette Elementary Superintendent Peter Morris at the start of the new school year, according to remarks made by Mr. Morris during the Lavallette school board meeting Tuesday.

“There’s a big piece for us, now. The big piece is the academic piece, whether it’s virtual or whether it’s in school,” he told board members. “We’ve done the health and safety things … now we’ve got to get to teaching kids.”

Lavallette Elementary’s first day of classes will take place on Thursday. One hundred and forty-eight students are slated to attend in person, according to information provided by Mr. Morris and business administrator Patricia Christopher on Tuesday. An additional ten students have opted to receive full-time remote instruction.

