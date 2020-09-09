Lucille J. Goller

Lucille J. [Paro] Goller, 88, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

Lucille “Lu” was born in Nashua, New Hampshire to the late Lionel and Lucy [Levesque] Paro on March 13, 1932. She moved to Tecumseh, Michigan in 1952 and lived with her family in Point Pleasant since December, 2016.

She married Dennis Goller in 1953, divorced in 1978, and they had two children, Jodie Greene and her husband, Jack of Point Pleasant and Vance Goller and his partner, Randy Cunningham of Westland, Michigan. Lu is also survived by two grandchildren, Jaime Harper and her husband, Kyle and Sean Greene and one great-grandchild, Cameron Harper. Lu had one sister, Pauline Goodwin who predeceased her and lived in Nashua, New Hampshire. She had several nieces and nephews and a special sister-in-law, Karen Haughn and her husband, Terry of Plainwell, Michigan. Robert Hoover, her beloved significant other predeceased her in 2013. Lu leaves behind many friends including her best friend of 60 years, Fay McClure of Tecumseh, Michigan.

Cremation will be held privately and inurnment at Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh, Michigan will be at a later date. A celebration of Lu’s life will be held when it is safe to gather.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Mary’s Table at Saint Mary’s by-the-Sea Church, 804 Bay Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742 http://www.saintmarysbythesea. org. For condolences to the family please visit http://www. pableevertzfuneralhome.com.