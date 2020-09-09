Brielle planning board approves proposal for waterfront bar

BRIELLE — The Brielle Planning Board has approved an application by Payton Enterprises to construct a seasonal waterfront restaurant and bar, serving as a satellite venue to the Shipwreck Grill.

Site plans and variances were unanimously approved by the board at its Tuesday, Sept. 8 meeting.

The applicant plans to convert a portion of the existing property at Bogan’s Basin to a covered and uncovered patio area along the waterfront with a kitchen. The plans include an 895-square-foot open bar and restaurant to accommodate 58 people with 40 seats on the uncovered deck, 8 seats under the covered deck and 10 seats at the bar.