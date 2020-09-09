Borough to apply for open space grant for lake improvements

LAKE COMO — The Borough of Lake Como approved a resolution to apply for an open space grant with the county that would see improvements be made to the borough’s namesake, Lake Como, which could see the addition of a five foot walkway, benches and shore line protection.

The grant that the borough is applying for will split the total price of the project with the borough up until a maximum of $250,000. If the total project were to exceed $500,000, the county would not match passed that mark.

Borough Engineer Bruce Koch currently roughly estimates the total project to cost near the $286,000 mark, but could reasonably see the project go as high as $400,000 with the addition of shore line protection to prevent erosion and other possible additions. The engineering fees are not included in Mr. Koch’s estimate as they are not part of the grant.

The non matched funds would come out of the borough’s capital improvements funds, which would need an ordinance to be passed in order to withdraw from them for the project.

