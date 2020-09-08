June Dale Patterson Rounds, 95, died on Sept, 3, 2020, of natural causes at her home.

Born in 1925, June grew up in Spring Lake and South Orange. She graduated from Columbia High School in Maplewood in 1943 and went on to study nursing, graduating from Columbia Presbyterian and Rutgers. After she married, she lived in Virginia and California, returning to Spring Lake in the 1970s.

After raising her family, she returned to work as a registered nurse at Monmouth Medical Center. She worked in the Psychiatric Unit until retirement.

June was an avid gardener. She also loved to cook, always tailoring recipes to her own palate. She also loved beads, and she made many beautiful necklaces, which she often gave as gifts.

June had a great curiosity and appreciation of the arts. She loved museums and galleries. She had season tickets to the New Jersey Symphony, and she loved going to NYC for opera, dance, chamber music, or just a good band. She even played a little piano, especially her favorite Methodist hymns.

As a result of her curiosity, she loved to see new places and people. She traveled to Italy, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Morocco, Tunisia, Canada and Mexico. Her last trip abroad was to Barcelona at the age of 80.

An active member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church, June served for a time as a lay leader. Not only was she a member of the Spring Lake Historical Society, the Garden Club of Spring Lake and various book clubs, she was also the first woman to serve on the Spring Lake first aid squad.

Being the family matriarch, her home was open and welcoming to family and friends. Memorial Day weekend could see 10 to 15 overnight guests and a barbeque with up to 50 people. She had a soft heart, often allowing friends and acquaintances to stay for extended periods. All visitors could count on June to be a kind and sympathetic listener. She had a great sense of humor and loved to tell and listen to stories.

June was predeceased by her parents, Robert D. Patterson, D.O., and Ruth Dale Patterson of Spring Lake; by her son David Rounds of Riverside, Utah; and her former husband Robert Rounds, M.D., of California.

She is survived by her brother Donald D. Patterson [Sissy Patterson], of Clearwater, Florida and her sister Elizabeth P. Robinson of Spring Lake. In addition, she is survived by her three children; Andrew J. Rounds [Leslie Nyquist] California, Martha “Rosie” Rounds-Royer [James “Sprocket” Royer] of New York, New York; and Christopher Rounds [Ellen Jones] of Vancouver, Washington. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Janice Rounds and her grandson, Dylan Rounds, of Marston Mills, Massachusetts and by seven nephews and one niece.

Interment at Atlantic View Cemetery will be private. The Neary Quinn Funeral Home in Manasquan has been entrusted with her arrangements.

A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Expressions of sympathy can be made by donating in her name to Doctors Without Borders or to a charity of your choosing.

