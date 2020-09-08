Jeffery Wayne Higgins, 70, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Stacy McMinn of Amityville Long Island, New York. His brother James Higgins, and his wife Lorri Higgins of Brick, and their two children Jessica Higgins, and her husband Jon Dzitko, and their three sons Thatcher, Lake and Eamonn of Peabody, Massachusetts, and Rory Higgins of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His brother Stephen Higgins and his wife Christina Higgins and their son Patrick Higgins of Belmar. Jeffery is preceded in death by his parents John Joseph Higgins Sr. and Margaret Ann Higgins, his half-brother Bruce Perry O’Brien and his brother John Joseph Higgins Jr.

Jeffery was born on February 12, 1950 in Newark, lived in West Orange before moving to Manasquan at the age of 15 in 1965.

Jeffery graduated from Manasquan High School along with his twin brother Johnny Higgins in June of 1968.

Jeffery worked at several restaurants as a bartender in Long Island NY, as well as San Francisco, California. He and his brothers Johnny and Stephen also owned and operated a restaurant called Brother’s Cafe in San Diego, California.

Jeffery had a great zeal for life, and his family. He was a loving husband, son, brother and uncle. He loved his two dogs Nora and Roxy. He loved San Francisco and the surrounding areas of northern California where he lived for 18 years. He also loved New York City where he and his wife Stacy attended several plays and concerts. He had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed reading many books on various subjects. He also loved various genres of music. Jeffery will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A private memorial service for relatives and friends will be held sometime next year when hopefully we will all be able to safely gather together. Time and date for this memorial service is undetermined at this time. Family and friends will be notified accordingly.