Gladys Erbe, 92, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Manor by the Sea, Ocean Grove after a brief battle with cancer.

Gladys was born and raised in the Vailsburg section of Newark by her loving father, her doting grandmother and aunt and uncle.

She graduated from Westside High School where she made many lifelong friends.

She went on to attend Northeastern Secretarial School and from there went to work for Lykes Steamship Lines, in New York.

When she met her husband Johnny, they soon married and moved to Spring Lake Heights.

Gladys worked at the Judy Anne Shoppe in Circle Plaza for many years and then went on to a 30 year career at the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office as the undersheriffs secretary.

Gladys was a consistent attendee at the Spring Lake Heights Borough Council meetings and also served as an election poll worker throughout the heights but mostly at Wall Methodist voting booths. She was an avid reader and “swapped” books with so many dear friends and family.

She loved to play cards with her lady friends and their social gatherings for many years. Gladys lived at Bella Terra Independent Senior Residence for the last year and enjoyed an active lifestyle and made many new friends.

Gladys was predeceased by her father Hugh Kennedy and her husband John Erbe. She is survived by her beloved daughter Joan and her husband Richard LoCascio. Her adored grandaughters Elizabeth, Melissa and Nicole LoCascio and her cherished great granddaughter Maddie LoCascio. She is also survived by her devoted niece June Keehbler, her cousin and sister in law Lynn Erbe and many nieces and nephews and dear friends.

There will be a Mass of Christian burial at St. Catharines Church in Spring Lake on Thursday Sept. 10 at 10:30 a.m.

Donations in Gladys name can be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the wonderful staff at Meridian Manor by the Sea in Ocean Grove.

Jersey Shore Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.