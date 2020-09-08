Aristide G. Gangone, 89, of the West Belmar section of Wall Township, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune.

Aristide was born in Teggiano, Italy and came to the United States with his wife in 1963. He has resided in Jersey City for many years before moving full time to their summer residence in West Belmar.

Aristide was a Barber in Jersey City. He was a communicant of St. Rose Church, Belmar and was also a member of the San Cono Men’s Auxiliary, Brooklyn, New York.

Aristide was predeceased by his beloved wife Frances Fornino Gangone in 2013, his parents, two brothers and two sisters. Surviving are his children, John and Connie Gangone of Denville, Palma Pizzi of Woodbridge, four grandchildren, Vincent Pizzi, Alessandra Pizzi and their father John Pizzi, Sara Gangone, Lauren Gangone and two sisters, Olga and Severina.

Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the O’Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Route 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose Church, Belmar. Burial will follow in St. Anne’s Cemetery, Wall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38105. For further information or to send condolences please visit http://www.obrienfuneralhome.com. Please be advised that due to COVID-19 executive orders of Gov. Murphy, please be reminded that all gatherings are under capacity limitations and masks and social distancing are required.