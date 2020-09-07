Two stabbed during knife fight in Point Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Two men are in custody after police responded to a call about a knife fight on the beach near 300 Boardwalk.

Two victims were stabbed, according to Police Chief Joseph Michigan. Both were immediately transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center.

More information will be provided by police “at a later date,” Mr. Michigan said.

