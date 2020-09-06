SPRING LAKE — The St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church’s 2020 Rummage Sale wrapped up on Saturday afternoon after raising more than $2,000 for charity and keeping faith with its history.

The rummage sale, a church tradition dating back more than 30 years, is normally held once in April and again in October. This year, because of the pandemic, the sponsoring United Methodist Women decided to hold just one sale, which started on Wednesday and continued through Saturday.

“I think we have to keep some regularity in our lives; I think people are yearning for that right now,” said Michele Neiberlien, president of the United Methodist Women.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the event raised less than previous years, an estimated $2,500, Ms. Neiberlien said that she was pleased with what had been accomplished.

“We haven’t done as well as we would have liked to — I think COVID has a lot to do with it — and we never hold this in the summer,” Ms. Neiberlien said. “We raised a couple of thousand dollars for the church and we could do a lot of good work with that.”

Funds raised from the rummage sale go towards the church’s charitable missions. Unsold goods will go to other charities. The rummage sale items, which include clothes, shoes, kitchen equipment, toys and books, are donated every year by the congregation of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, which is located on Fourth Avenue.

The organizers still hope to hold their annual Christmas bazaar, another of their most traditions, Ms. Neiberlien said, adding that it draws people from as far away as New York City.

“We kind of made a little name for ourselves,” she said. “We call ourselves the little church that could.”

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/