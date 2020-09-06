WALL TOWNSHIP- The body Mauri Mendez, a Lakewood resident who has been missing since Thursday, Aug. 27, has been found in a car in the parking lot of the Wall Township ShopRite, according to law enforcement.

At 11 p.m. on Sept. 5, the Wall Township Police Department were at the ShopRrite, located on 2433 Route 34, on an unrelated matter when officers were made aware of an abandoned vehicle in the parking lot, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

After running the license plate, officers deduced that it was associated with Mr. Mendez, who was found in the deceased in the vehicle.

“At this time, the death does not appear to be suspicious,” a statement from the prosecutor’s office said. “This investigation is ongoing and cause and manner of death are pending the medical examiner’s post mortem examination.”

In a statement on Sunday morning, Mr. Henninger said that the death is currently under investigation.

“The family is devastated as this was not the outcome that anyone expected,” he said. “As no one plans to bury their 29-year-old son, they do not have money set aside for his funeral expenses. They will be setting up a GoFundMe page to help defray the costs of his funeral.”

In a written statement, Mr. Henninger said that Mr. Mauri was last seen leaving his Lakewood home in a four-door, tan-colored Chevy Blazer with license plate number F62LZU. His last communication to his family was a text to his mother that same day to advise that he would meet with her at his sister’s house. He never showed, according to Mr. Henninger.

