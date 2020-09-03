New school year, new look for Belmar Elementary School entrance

BELMAR — Students returning to Belmar Elementary School next week will be greeted by a new school entrance, donated by a parent who has had three children graduate from the district’s lone school and one who just entered second grade.

Hermilo Nicolas-Perez, owner of Nicolas Enterprises LLC, updated the pathway from the sidewalk to the front of the school free of charge to the district.

“I had to do something for the school. I saw the way [the school] looked before,” he said on Tuesday, speaking at the front entrance, which he said he wanted to “look different.”

Mr. Nicolas-Perez also credited the borough with helping him move materials and thanked the school district for letting him contribute to the building.

The update includes a new, straight, paver stone pathway, finished with a flagpole at the center of the paver stone well.

Previously, the school’s front entrance included a horseshoe-shaped walkway with bushes and plantings.

There are more updates planned, according to District Administrator Michael Bardsley, including a knee-high wall across the bushes at the front of the school and a well to irrigate planters.

The district needed to replace the old flagpole at the front of the building, he said, and this project helped the district immensely.

“It’s huge, for us it saves us a ton of money,” Mr. Bardsley said. “They wanted to brighten up this whole front and make it look a lot better.”

