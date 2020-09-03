High school to implement CharacterStrong curriculum, training

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Borough High School will be implementing curricula and training that will focus on fostering the whole student with vertically-aligned lessons that teach social-emotional learning and character, side-by-side, according to district officials.

CharacterStrong is a character education and SEL curriculum and professional development program aimed at creating positive habits through idea-based practice. The initiative focuses on helping learners of all ages practice character traits such as patience, kindness, respect, honesty, selflessness, humanity and more.

According to officials, while this year’s school reopening has many uncertainties and is unlike anything experienced before, a main focus of the year will be on continuing to foster positive relationships between students, staff and administration alike.

“We have our Be On Point program in our school which rewards kids for doing the right thing and this is teaching to the whole child, not just obviously the academic curriculum, but it is being concerned about social, emotional, mental health,” Christopher Ferrone, supervisor of athletics, told The Ocean Star.

“With over the past months having kids doing remote learning, being at home, not being in school and on that schedule, and just obviously with what is going on in our world and in our country right now, we felt it was best that when we bring our kids back together to have this CharacterStrong curriculum where we go over social, emotional type learning activities to ease our kids back in and really it is about building connection, community and culture.

“We haven’t been with each other and … the goal is to develop that connection between the class which is obviously something we are looking to do. Being remote like we were the last couple of months and now coming in, we want to make sure we build relationships and get to know our kids again and establish that bond, whether it is between the teacher and the students, staff and staff, or the administration to our staff and our students, within our school. It is building back the culture that we had in our school because we lost that and to be able to build that back is going to be vital to how our school functions.”

