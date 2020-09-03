Foundation providing 60 iPads for K-2 students

BAY HEAD — The Bay Head School Foundation [BHSF] is helping to enhance the educational experience of students at Bay Head Elementary School.

The foundation will provide 60 seventh-generation, 128 GB iPads with 10.2-inch screens, as well as protective cases, Apple care and a storage cart to support learning for students in kindergarten through second grade.

“We have a tradition of granting money to the school. That is a part of our mission statement, which is about supporting the educational and extracurricular experience of the kids at Bay Head School,” Trustee Bonnie Hurley said.

“Annually the teachers will submit grant applications to us looking for things to augment their classroom. Tim Coyle, who is president of the foundation, myself, Larissa Robinson, president of the Home and School Association, and Mr. [Frank] Camardo, the principal, sat down to talk about what needs the school had, particularly in light of COVID-19.

“Mr. Camardo brought up the need for outdoor tents and he proposed purchasing three large tents for outdoor learning and we agreed the [Home and School] Association was going to fund those tents,” Ms. Hurley continued. “He said a large-ticket item was the purchase of 60 iPads for all the kids in kindergarten through grade two.

“Mr. Camardo recognized a need to have all the students equipped with the newest and best technology and if he was able to buy the iPads for the younger children, not only could the faculty access specific programs to utilize in the classroom for learning, but they would go home with the children for homework, and in the event that remote learning was necessary or a possibility, the teachers could be teaching to the children all on the same technology which is very important,” Ms. Hurley concluded.

“We unanimously agreed that it would be a wonderful contribution of our funds to have a direct impact on the elementary school students in Bay Head. We were very happy to be able to make it happen.”

According to Trustee Ariane Raffetto, the iPads will help put all students at Bay Head Elementary School at a 1:1 ratio for technology in grades K-8.

“We have donated Chromebooks to the upper classes … and it is just wonderful that all of the students are now on a 1:1 basis with their own technology,” she said. “We were happy to do it for them.

“The BHSF is confident and pleased that this expenditure of funds, approximately $30,000, is completely in line with the BHSF mission, which is focused on enhancing the global academic experience to assist young learners facing complexities of the modern world.”

