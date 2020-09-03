Borough’s only gym reopens with green light from governor

LAVALLETTE — Lavallette Personal Fitness, the borough’s only gym, reopened its doors Tuesday, after months of closure due to the novel coronavirus. The move followed Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order permitting gyms, health clubs and indoor amusement facilities to reopen at 25 percent capacity as of Sept. 1.

“A lot of people are excited. A lot of our members are excited and happy to come back,” Gabriela Demaria, the gym’s owner and one of its personal trainers, told The Ocean Star on Monday.

Members of Ms. Demaria’s gym and other New Jersey fitness centers may be eager to regain access to a professional, indoor workout space and all the equipment it contains, but must keep the realities of the novel coronavirus in mind. Gov. Murphy’s executive order requires the spacing of equipment to permit social distancing and the use of facemasks by gym-goers and gym staff at all times, among other mandates.

