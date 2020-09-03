Borough reviews current code for buildings, streets and development

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough introduced four ordinance amendments during its meeting Sept. 1 aimed to refine some of the borough’s current rules regarding buildings, street and sidewalks, and development.

The changes address lot grading of properties, permits fees and restoration for streets and sidewalks and refined rules regarding the sale of vaping, e-cigarettes and CBD products.

A public hearing on the amendments will be held during the next council meeting Sept. 15.

