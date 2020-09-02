Lake Como ABC Board renews liquor licenses

LAKE COMO — The borough council, acting as the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board for Lake Como, renewed nine liquor licenses at its meeting on Tuesday.

The nine licenses approved through resolution were for Karan Two, Inc., trading as Discount Wine & Liquors; Stacey 5 Star LLC’s pocket liquor license and their license pertaining to La Sierra; Dai Lee Corp., trading as Weinstein’s Liquors and a second license for Lake Como Wine Shop Inc.; Fahey Hospitality Group, trading as Joe’s Saloon, also known as Joe’s Surf Shack; MacTav Inc., trading as McCann’s Steer and Spirits; Aleatory Inc., trading as Bar Anticipation; and Payday Inc., trading as Paul’s Tavern.

Lake Como’s ABC added conditions to the licenses of La Sierra, Joe’s Saloon, McCann, Bar Anticipation and Paul’s Tavern. The conditions that state that any statewide or borough wide executive orders concerning occupancy, times of operation or ventilation requirements will supercede all other conditions of their licenses.

