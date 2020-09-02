Kevin Michael Clark, 30, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020.

He grew up in Manasquan, where he enjoyed the beach and spending time with family and friends.

Kevin is survived by his father Martin Clark, brother Garett Linderan with his wife Megan and their sons Gavin and Logan, sister Ashley Gillen, siblings Shae, Thomas and Samantha, love of his life Alexis Isasi, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother Kimberly Scarpulla and step-father Russell Gillen.

Kevin was born on January 21, 1990 in Lakewood to Kimberly Scarpulla and Martin Clark. He was a dedicated and hardworking foreman of landscape and design. Kevin graduated Manasquan High School in 2008 and was known by peers for his congenial personality and contagious laugh. He was always quick with a joke and a smile. Kevin possessed a love for nature, relaxation and simplicity in life. He was a friend to all, as well as a cherished son, brother, uncle and partner. Kevin’s charming spirit lives on through the lives of those he touched.

A celebration of life for Kevin is scheduled for 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Shark River Park, 1101 Schoolhouse Rd, Wall Township, NJ 07753.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to either Ashley Gillen or Garett Linderman in effort to build a rehabilitation fund for those in need of mental health or substance abuse treatment.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Jersey Shore Cremation Service, 36 Broad Street, Manasquan. Condolences can be left for the family by visiting JerseyShoreCremation.com.