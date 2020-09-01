Dominic Toppetta, 68, of Point Pleasant, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all his loved ones on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Born in Paterson to the late John and Filomena Toppetta, he lived in Point Pleasant for most of his life and was a graduate of Point Pleasant Borough High School.

Dominic worked for Clifton Glass as a glass contractor and retired as project manager. He was an avid reader and his favorite author was Mark Twain. He enjoyed the simple things in life, such as taking long walks on the beach with his Annie and sitting up at the inlet just talking, as well many day trips they shared together. They looked forward to the dinners at Mary’s Table every Thursday enjoying times with the friends they made there.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 47 years, Sharon “Annie” Ruggiero Toppetta; and two daughters, Danielle Anderson and her husband, David of Point Pleasant and Nicole Toppetta and her fiancée, Matthew Farrell of Wall. Also surviving are three sisters, Diane, Debra and Dale; his grandson, Zak; as well as his Uncle Kenny, who he looked at like an older brother, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Our family would like to express our gratitude and love to the neighborhood and all the close friends that came to send him off and for all the love and support they have given.

Cremation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Saint Jude Children’s Hospital http://www.stjude.org.

For condolences to the family please visit http://www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com.