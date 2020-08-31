Restaurants allowed to open for indoor dining starting Friday

TRENTON- Restaurants will be able to open for indoor service on Sept. 4, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on his Twitter account Monday morning.

Restaurants have been unable to seat patrons indoors since March in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Restaurants have been able to open their outdoor dining areas only since June 15.

In a tweet, the governor said Monday that “restaurants statewide will be able to open for indoor dining beginning this FRIDAY at 25% capacity and with social distancing between tables.”

“Reopening responsibly will help us restore one of our state’s key industries while continuing to make progress against #COVID19,” the message concluded.

The governor had previously announced that restaurants would be able to open for indoor dining on July 2, but those plans were ultimately scrapped and the reopening date pushed back until some time in the future.

The governor is expected to give a briefing on Monday at 1 p.m.

