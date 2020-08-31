Lorraine Mary Tully, 89, passed away peacefully at home on the evening of Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Born and raised in Jersey City, she begrudgingly moved “down the shore” in the 1950’s where she met the love of her life. Lorraine and Bill spent many wonderful years at the shore where their homes were filled with laughter and the coffee pot was always on. Lorraine had a joy for life that was infectious. She hated being alone so there were always tons of people around and friends were family and family were friends. She hosted yearly parties for both sides of the family where she along with her beloved sister Dorothy would make enough food to serve an army. “Scoot over and get them a plate” was standard practice at Lorraine’s table. On the rare occasion that there was not enough for unexpected guests, it was FHB which meant Family Hold Back to allow her guests to be served in abundance. So many have a touching story about how Lorraine helped them through a tough time because she opened her heart and home to anyone in need.

Lorraine’s professional life included many successful years at Continental Can Company, Monmouth University and the Hogarty Real Estate Agency in Spring Lake. She and Bill had so many wonderful years as the proprietors of Tully’s Auto Repair in South Belmar [she was not a fan of the name change to Lake Como]. And her last gig at Spring Lake Pharmacy gave her such joy in talking to anyone and everyone who came in. She was a wiz with numbers and could run a stack of checks on an adding machine without looking at the keys faster than anyone. Her dementia took so much from her but not her love of numbers as she counted and ran an invisible adding machine until the very end.

Lorraine was predeceased by her loving husband Bill, her dear daughter Patricia Cheney, her sister Viola Deegan and her parents Robert and Sophie Still. Lorraine is survived by her sister, best friend and housemate of the last few years, Dorothy Wiercinski, her daughter Kathy Sexton and her husband Tom of Brielle, her son in law Carl Cheney of New Hampshire and her loving caregiver Julia, to whom the family is forever grateful. She is also survived by her granddaughters and their spouses Corinna and Mike Broderick and Tammi and Rob Dion, her grandsons Matthew and Andrew Sexton and her great grandsons William and Brant Cheney and Dylan Dion.

Memorial visiting will be Saturday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. until noon at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Route 35 at New Bedford Road, Wall. A memorial service will be offered at noon at the funeral home. Committal will be private.