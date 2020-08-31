Filippo Fiordelisi of Plantation, Florida and formerly of Wall Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020.

He was born on February 28, 1947, in Santa Maria Capua Vetere, Italy to Vincenzo and Marta Fiordelisi.

In 1963, at only 15 years old, Filippo took the long journey across the Atlantic, at the bottom of a ship, to the United States. He was alone, battled extreme dehydration from seasickness, could not speak English and only had $20 to his name but he was chasing his American Dream of a better life for him and his family.

When he arrived in the US, like many immigrants before him, he taught himself to speak English by watching television. He graduated from Asbury Park High School and briefly attended college before leaving to begin working so he could help support his mother.

He eventually saved enough to open a convenience store in Belmar. After five years, he sold his store and became a Park Ranger for the Monmouth County Park System where he worked for 22 years. If you knew Filippo, or Phil as he became known, you loved him. He was gregarious, kind, accepting and showed love to everyone he met. He loved to talk to people and was a great storyteller. He thoroughly enjoyed reminiscing and telling tales of the “Old Country” and his youth. He had an aura that naturally attracted people to him. People would always say that they could sit and listen to him tell stories for hours.

He loved his family very much and was extremely proud of his Italian heritage. He was a longtime member of the Sons of Italy in Asbury Park. His three children and four grandchildren were his pride and joy and he never missed an opportunity to rave about them to anyone that would listen. He also very much loved his wife, who he met at a dance in 1969, and lovingly referred to as “Boobsie.”

Filippo is survived by his adoring wife Wendy of 48 years, his daughter and her husband Marta and Matthew Suhocki and their children Matthew and Ella, his son and his wife Vincenzo and Stephanie Fiordelisi, and his son Angelo and his wife Michline Fiordelisi and their children Philip and Joseph. He is also survived by his sister Catherine Hulse and several cousins in Italy. All of who he loved and cherished deeply.

A memorial service will be held in New Jersey at a future date.