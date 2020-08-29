Brick soldier killed in helicopter crash

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The United States Army confirmed Saturday that a Brick Township man was killed during an aircraft mishap in California.

Staff Sgt. Vincent P. Marketta, 33, of Brick, was killed late Thursday during aviation training on San Clemente Island, according to the Army. Sgt. Tyler M. Shelton, 22, of San Bernardino, California, was also killed. Three other soldiers were injured in the mishap, the Army said.

“The loss of Staff Sgt. Marketta and Sgt. Shelton has left a scar in this Regiment that will never completely heal,” said Col. Andrew R. Graham, commander of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment said in a statement.

“Their level of dedication to the 160th SOAR (A) and their exemplary service in the Army is the embodiment of what it means to be a Night Stalker and a Soldier.”

