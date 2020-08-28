New software purchase to help put more municipal functions online

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough Council has authorized the purchase of various office software packages to support putting more municipal functions online in an effort to increase convenience and efficiency for employees and residents.

During its Aug. 24 meeting, the governing body authorized the purchase of the Spatial Data Logic [SDL] Municipal Software Program.

“SDL is a company that allows municipalities to increase communication and information sharing between various departments and bridges the gap between the municipality and residents by providing access and visibility,” Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci Jr. told The Ocean Star.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They work with various municipalities in New Jersey and have a very good reputation. Mayor [Robert] Sabosik and the council have invested a great deal of effort and time over the last few years upgrading technology at Borough Hall and making services easier to access by our residents. This is another step forward.”

According to the administrator, the borough will first incorporate a few office packages from SDL in the Borough Clerk’s Office and Building Department.

“To start, in the Clerk’s Office, residents will not have to come in yearly to register pet licenses. They will be able to go online and depending on their rabies information, get either a one- or three-year license now without having to come to Borough Hall,” Mr. Pannucci said.

“We will also at some point be able to offer our residents to make and view the status of OPRA requests as well. In fact, it will cut down on OPRA requests because residents will be able to see public information on a property, for example, with ease.

“With our Construction Department, residents will be able to fill out a construction permit online and then visibly see the status of their application. They will then be able to request inspections online as well and see that, for instance, on this date they passed or failed their electric inspection, etc.

“This is also going to be very important to various departments. In the future, the Tax Assessor, Code Enforcement, Water and Sewer Department and Public Works, all departments that need information on properties from the Construction Department, will be able to access the information for their respective needs. The transparency for residents will be increased and the workflow for employees will be streamlined and more efficient.

“At some point, each department’s respective information on a property will be able to be shared collaboratively online between departments and visible to department heads, which will mean fewer things will be able to slip through the proverbial cracks.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.