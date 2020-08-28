Jenkinson’s files challenge to borough’s new beach rules

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The owners of Jenkinson’s Boardwalk, the Storino family, have filed a legal challenge to new rules adopted by the borough, governing behavior at the beach, their attorney said Friday.

An ordinance approved by the borough council on Aug. 4 set new size restrictions on the size of coolers, as well as an age restriction for cooler checkers. The changes followed complaints by borough officials about alcohol consumption and rowdy behavior by visitors to the beach.

According to Jenkinson’s attorney Ron Gasiorowski, the complaint, filed in Ocean County Court on Friday, contends that the borough’s action violates the private property rights of Jenkinson’s and is unconstitutional. It seeks a preliminary injunction against enforcement of the new ordinance.

