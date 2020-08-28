BELMAR — A quarter of students at Belmar Elementary School will be taking all virtual classes as the school year begins, under a plan that was endorsed Thursday by the school board and the Belmar Education Association, which represents teachers.

Association member Kerry White, who teaches music and band at the elementary School, thanked the school’s administration and board of education for hearing the concerns voiced by teachers.

“I think we are in a very good position to start,” she said. “We are very pleased we were able to work so closely together and come to an agreement on that. I am happy with the way things are looking. “

ADVERTISEMENT

Cherie Adams, president of the board of education, said she was happy that both sides “were able to work so collaboratively.”

District parents were given the option of having their children attend classes remotely. Superintendent David Hallman reported on Thursday that 164 of the elementary school’s 460 students, — 28 percent — will be learning remotely.

During the meeting, the school board unanimously approved the district’s Restart and Recovery Plan. From Sept. 2 to Sept. 25, students will attend school two days a week and spend 3 days a week learning from home. According to the plan, which is available on the district’s website, the mix will “give us a chance to evaluate and improve new procedures put into place.”

Students will be split into two cohorts, which will attend school on alternating days. ‘Cohort A’ will attend school in person on Monday and Thursday, while ‘Cohort B’ will be able to attend school in person on Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesday will be a virtual instruction day for all students.

Mr. Hallman also addressed the board regarding the impact of late summer heat on the wearing of face masks by students, especially on the third floor of the school building.

“There is a good chance there will be days we might have to call a remote day if it starts to be hot for a few days,” he said.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.