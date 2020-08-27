Race for mayor’s office becomes three-way contest

BRADLEY BEACH — A third candidate has announced he will be running for mayor in the Nov. 3 General Election.

Jay Ross, an attorney, 20-year resident of Bradley Beach and an eight-year member of the Bradley Beach Fire Department, enters a race that already features Councilman Al Gubitosi and Larry Fox, founder of the borough’s Democratic Club.

Mr. Ross is the managing member of the law firm Jason Michael Ross, Esq., which has its office in Neptune. The firm focuses on state administrative law, including liquor license and alcoholic beverage control cases. He also serves on the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Advisory Council.

His platform includes three goals he would like to see accomplished: helping small businesses on Main Street get through the COVID-19 pandemic, controlling property taxes and focusing on public safety.

Mr. Ross is a member of the Phi Alpha Delta International Law Fraternity, and served as the chair of the group’s international advisory committee and marshal of the New Jersey Statewide Alumni chapter. He also is a member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People [NAACP], Newark Branch.

Now with more time on his hands, Mr. Ross hopes to devote his talents to his “hometown.”

“I have the background and I believe that can be transferable to my hometown where I live as a property owner and where I hope to be spending more time now that I don’t have to travel as much for Phi Alpha Delta,” he said.

A graduate of Seton Hall University School of Law, Mr. Ross has been admitted into the bar in New Jersey, Florida, the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, United States Appeals for the Third Circuit, the United States Supreme Court and the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

The borough’s current mayor, Gary Engelstad, announced earlier this year he would not be running for a third term.

