Night & Day Magazine’s Take Out & Dine Out Guide is out now

Cheers to craft beers
Take a trip through the craft breweries in New Jersey and enjoy a highlight of some favorite brews in this week’s feature, “Cheers to New Jersey Craft Beers.” Either you’re an aficionado and you’ll be able to check off the brews you’ve tried before, or you’re a novice when it comes to craft brews and you’ve just found your very own brews-to-try list.
If beer isn’t your favorite our Top Pick cocktails will quench your thirst. We’ve got concoctions that include rum, Applejack, vodka and gin featured.
Pair these tasty beverages with a delicious meal and continue to support local restaurants. Our extensive list of restaurants with take out, delivery and outdoor dining options in our area will make it easy for you to decide what to eat. There are so many options whether you dine in (outdoors, of course) or in the comfort of your own home.
We've used various resources to compile a comprehensive list to choose from.
Read on for more about how to enjoy a craft beer, craft cocktail or a perfectly crafted meal as the summer winds down.
