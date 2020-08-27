ROASTED STOUT

ASBURY PARK BREWERY

Asbury Park Brewery’s Roasted Stout is a dry Irish style stout with mild sweetness and notes of coffee and chocolate imparted by roasted malts and flaked oats.

ABV: 4.9 | IBU: 29.8

Asbury Park | asburyparkbrewery.com

FRONT PORCH SWINGIN

BACKWARD FLAG BREWING CO

Backward Flag Brewing Company is both veteran- and woman-owned and American crafted. Front Porch Swingin Cherry Pie Hefeweizen is a traditional German style hefeweizen brewed with lactose and conditioned on cherries. The traditional hefeweizen yeast offers vanilla, clove and banana notes that bring it all together.

ABV: 5.5

Forked River | backwardflagbrewing.com

SWELL

BEACH HAUS BREWERY

Beach Haus Brewery’s Swell New England Style IPA is ‘juicy centric’ and brings heavy citrus and fruity notes throughout. A heavy-handed hop blend featuring post-boil Mosaic and Citra whirlpool additions work with a carefully selected grain bill to ensure maximum haze is offered.

ABV: 6.4 | IBU: 40

Belmar | beachhausbeer.com

WARES CREEK PALE ALE

BELFORD BREWING

Belford Brewing’s Wares Creek Ale is an American Pale Ale with a citrus taste and a little hop bite. Belford Brewing invites you to raise a glass to their hometown of Belford and yes they know it’s Ware Creek, but they call it Wares Creek.

ABV: 5.8 | IBU: 43

Belford | belfordbrewing.com

PINKY

BRADLEY BREW PROJECT

Bradley Brew Project’s Pinky is a rosé style ale with hibiscus and grape must. Pinky is a fan favorite that recently returned to the brewery with a slightly different packaging.

ABV: 4.8

Bradley Beach | bradleybrew.com

FIVE BUGLE BELGIAN

BUCKET BRIGADE BREWERY

Bucket Brigade Brewery’s Five Bugle Belgian is bright gold in color with a white head, relative light body, sweet malt and fruit nose. This Belgian Blonde Ale is very tasty with a crisp finish.

ABV: 7.4 | IBU: 39

Cape May Court House | bucketbrigadebrewery.com

BOAT BEER

CARTON BREWING

Carton Brewing’s Boat Beer is designed to be complex enough to merit drinking a few without being crippled by alcohol. Kolsch yeast and German malts are combined to be crisp and refreshing while a generous amount of American hops have been added to keep it remarkable.

ABV: 4.2 | IBU: 35

Atlantic Highlands | cartonbrewing.com

THE ELEMONATOR!

CYPRESS BREWING COMPANY

Cypress Brewing Company’s The Elemonator! is a lemonade inspired kettle soured Berliner Weisse. For this beer the wort was run through a hopback filled with freshly squeezed lemons.

ABV: 4 | IBU: 5

Edison | cypressbrewing.com

COOL AS A

DEVIL’S CREEK BREWERY

Devil’s Creek Brewery’s Cool As A is a Cucumber Gose style beer that is slightly sour, a little salty and a lot refreshing. Cool As A is made with tons of fresh cucumber and pure sea salt and it “gose” down easy.

ABV: 3.6 | IBU: 9

Collingswood | devilscreekbrewery.com

DAYLIGHT SAVINGS

FLYING FISH BREWING COMPANY

Flying Fish Brewing Company’s Daylight Savings is low in calories, but packed with flavor. Ample aromas of ripe fruit and tropical refreshment highlight this IPA brewed with acai.

ABV: 4 | IBU: 20

Somerdale | flyingfish.com

FUNNEL CAKE

FORGOTTEN BOARDWALK BREWING

Forgotten Boardwalk’s Funnel Cake – Nitro is a cream ale brewed with Madagascar vanilla beans and is crisp and light with hints of vanilla.

ABV: 5.5

Cherry Hill | forgottenboardwalk.com

JERSEY SHORE HONEY WHEAT

FRYE BREWING

Frye Brewing’s Jersey Shore Honey Wheat is brewed with ridiculous amounts of local honey and lemon peel plus seeds of paradise and coriander to round out the refreshing character of this deceptively light beer.

ABV: 7

Point Pleasant | facebook.com/fryebrewing

NUCKY’S EMPIRIAL IPA

GARDEN STATE BEER

Garden State Beer’s Empirial IPA is intensely hoppy for the trained professional and is full of citrus and pine notes.

ABV: 8.5

Galloway | gardenstatebeerco.com

TALKING LIXO

HEAVY REEL BREWING CO.

Heavy Reel Brewing Co.’s Talking Lixo is a Lemon Agave Margarita sour gose. This variant is sourced lightly and fermented with lemons and touched up with some local sea salt and agave nectar.

ABV: 5

Seaside Heights | heavyreelbrewing.com

CITYSIDE IPA

HOBOKEN BREWING COMPANY

Hoboken Brewing Company’s Cityside IPA is a bold and bright blend of New School and Northeast, bursting with Mosaic and Amarillo hop juicy freshness.

ABV: 6.2

Hoboken | Hobokenbrewing.beer

POWER JUICER

ICARUS BREWING

Icarus Brewing’s Power Juicer is a heavily wheated and oated NEIIPA with lactose. This beer is copiously dry hopped with Galaxy, Columbus and Lupulin Citra.

ABV: 7.5

Lakewood | icarusbrewing.com

SIMMER DOWN NOW

JERSEY GIRL BREWING COMPANY

Jersey Girl Brewing Company’s Simmer Down Now is a Belgian style saison that has notes of ginger and citrus peels with bread-like undertones from a hefty amount of malted wheat and a dry finish.

ABV: 4.2

Hackettstown | jerseygirlbrewing.com

SOUR WHEELS – JUG-LADA

JUGHANDLE BREWING COMPANY

Jughandle Brewing Company’s Sour Wheels Jug-Lada is a Berliner-Weisse made with pineapple, coconut and lactose.

ABV: 5.2

Tinton Falls | jughandlebrewing.com

PARTY WAVE

KANE BREWING COMPANY

Kane Brewing Company’s Double Ripple is an Imperial IPA that is brewed with pilsner malt, wheat, oats and light crystal.

ABV: 8.8

Ocean Township | kanebrewing.com

PADDLE OUT

LAST WAVE BREWING CO

Last Wave Brewing Co’s Paddle Out is a DDH Pale Ale, which hits you up front with juicy tropical fruit and continues into a crisp and refreshing finish with notes of subtle pine and rose petal.

ABV: 5.5

Point Pleasant Beach | lastwavebrewing.com

GESUNDHEIT!

LITTLE DOG BREWING

Little Dog Brewing’s Gesundheit! is the brewery’s signature beer, a German Altbier. This beer is malty and a moderately hopped amber ale.

ABV: 5.25

Neptune City | littledogbrewing.com

SEAGULL BRAWL

MANAFIRKIN BREWING CO

Manafirkin Brewing Co’s Seagull Brawl is a white ale that was brewed with Pilsner malt and white wheat. The crisp lime finish makes it perfect for a day on the beach or relaxing at home.

ABV: 5 | IBU: 16

Manahawkin | manafirkin.com

BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL

MAN SKIRT BREWING

Man Skirt Brewing’s Black Is Beautiful is a Russian Imperial Stout that is big, bold, velvety and rich. This beer is a little boozy, a little chocolatey and a lot delicious. All proceeds are donated to Wind of the Spirit in Morristown.

ABV: 9 | IBU: 60

Hackettstown | manskirtbrewing.com

2 MINUTES 2 MIDNITE

OYSTER CREEK BREWING CO.

Oyster Creek Brewing Co.’s 2 Minutes 2 Midnite DDH DIPA is double dry hopped with a blend of Amarillo, Cascade, Simcoe, Centennial and Columbus hops.

ABV: 8.2 | IBU: 95

Waretown | oystercreekbrewing.com

PALAWAN WIT

PALAWE Ñ O BEER COMPANY

Palaweño Beer Company’s Palawan Wit is a pale Witbeir that offers a complex style and precise level of carbonation for a not light, just right taste. This beer is comprised of a tasteful blend of wheats and oats.

ABV: 5

Island Heights | palawenobeer.com

BLACKBERRY SASQUATCH

RARITAN BAY BREWING

Raritan Bay Brewing’s Blackberry Sasquatch Sour Ale is a Sasquatch Sour with 84 pounds of blackberries added in. The delicious berry fruit flavor blends well with the sourness of the beer.

ABV: 5.7 | IBU: 16

Keansburg | raritanbaybrewing.com

NEW BEGINNINGS

RED TANK BREWING

Red Tank Brewing’s New Beginnings is a Farmhouse Saison ale that is hazy and mild. This beer was created with quinoa, wheat berries and an assortment of pilsner malts and dry hopped with lemon zest and conditioned with lavender and chamomile flowers.

ABV: 5.5

Red Bank | redtankbrewing.com

SCREAMIN’ PILS

SCREAMIN’ HILL BREWERY

Screamin’ Pils is a Pilsner lager brewed with Screamin’ Hill Brewery’s estate grown malt and German hops that balance nicely for a refreshing taste.

ABV: 5.6

Cream Ridge | screaminhill.com

BARNEGAT LAGER

SHIP BOTTOM BREWERY

Ship Bottom Brewery’s Barnegat Lager is a tribute to Old Barney, the most iconic landmark on Long Beach Island. This classic German lager has a malty aroma with subtle fruit flavor from the Munich male and has a crisp finish.

ABV: 6.3

Beach Haven | shipbottombrewery.com

SOURCE OF WIT

SOURCE BREWING COMPANY

Source Brewing Company’s Source of Wit is a light-bodied Belgian style wheat beer that pours a cloudy yellow-orange color and gives off aromas of sweet orange peel, cracked coriander and freshly baked wheat bread.

ABV: 5.8

Colts Neck | sourcebrewing.com

PALE ALE

SPELLBOUND BREWING

Spellbound Brewing’s Pale Ale is light in color and body. This classic American Pale Ale is dry hopped with citra hops to give it a bright citrusy aroma and flavor.

ABV: 5.5 | IBU: 35

Mount Holly | spellboundbrewing.com

BLUEBERRY SAISON

THREE 3’S BREWING

Three 3’s Brewing’s Blueberry Saison is a classic light body Saison that is flavored with mosaic hops and then conditioned on a truckload of local Hammonton blueberries, which creates a beautifully colored farmhouse ale.

ABV: 5.8

Hammonton | three3sbrewing.com

WORKINGMAN’S DUBLIN PORTER

TOMS RIVER BREWING

While listening to one of the greatest albums from their favorite jam band, Toms River Brewing concocted Workingman’s Dublin Porter, which is a vanilla honey porter, as a tribute in beer. This brew has a warming effect with its harmonic flavors of Madagascar Vanilla Bean and local honey from Zenja’s Honey Farm, which vibe cohesively with its Dublin Porter base.

ABV: 7.1 | IBU: 31

Toms River | tomsriverbrewing.com

SNACK SESSION IPA

TUCKAHOE BREWING COMPANY

Tuckahoe Brewing Company’s Snack Session IPA is a crushable Session IPA with voluminous notes of ripe fruit, citrus pith and sticky green layered over a backbone reminiscent of homemade granola.

ABV: 4.2

Egg Harbor Township | tuckahoebrewing.com

THE COBBLER: PEACH

TWIN ELEPHANT BREWING COMPANY

Twin Elephant Brewing Company’s The Cobbler: Peach is a Belgian Blonde with a biscuit base of Belgian pilsner, wheat and oats fit with a sweet and velvety topping of peach puree.

ABV: 7

Chatham | twinelephant.com

ROBOT INSURANCE

TWO TON BREWING

Two Ton Brewing Co.’s Robot Insurance is a New England-style IPA that was double dry-hopped with Citra and Loral to produce a hazy, cloudy beverage with a great, smooth mouthfeel and bursting with fresh flavors of tropical fruit and citrus.

ABV: 6.3

Kenilworth | twotonbrewing.com

DAG

VINYL BREWING

Vinyl Brewing’s DAG is a gose style beer made with yogurt, sea salt, coriander and lime making it a perfect summer crusher.

ABV: 4.5

Hammonton | vinylbrewingnj.com

KOLSCH

WET TICKET BREWING

Wet Ticket Brewing’s Kolsch is a German Style Ale and the Swiss army knife in the Wet Ticket lineup. This beer is brewed with German hops, malt and yeast.

ABV: 5.5 | IBU: 22

Rahway | wetticketbrewing.com

ZED’S IN BERLIN

ZED’S BEER

Zed’s In Berlin is a Tangerine Berlinnerweiss that begins with a magnificent tangerine scent that will make you smile. When tasting you’ll be rewarded with a touch of citrus backed by a hint of sour.

ABV: 5 | IBU: 31