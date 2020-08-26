Thomas C. Pidduck

Thomas C. Pidduck, MD, 59, entered eternal life on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, surrounded by his family.

He was a loving husband, father and son. Thomas Pidduck, an ophthalmologist, worked with Susskind and Almallah Eye Associates, Toms River, and was on the staff of Community Medical Center