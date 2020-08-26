Thomas C. Pidduck, MD, 59, entered eternal life on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, surrounded by his family.
He was a loving husband, father and son. Thomas Pidduck, an ophthalmologist, worked with Susskind and Almallah Eye Associates, Toms River, and was on the staff of Community Medical Center
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)