Richard E. Copeman

Richard “Cappy Dick” Copeman, 85, born in Elizabeth to the late Ernie and Charlotte Copeman, passed away Thursday early evening on August 20, 2020.

Surviving are his beloved wife Margaret of 56 years and their three children, Patricia, Michael and Pamela. His son-in-laws, Chris and Stephen. His five grandchildren, Christopher, Alex, Jake, Marisa and Danielle. His siblings: sister, Barbara and brothers in law, Jack and wife Pat and Ed. His many nieces, nephews and other family members, and of course his best buddy, Bjorn.

Everyone knew Cappy Dick, he loved to talk to everyone that he met, his love for life and his family was evident in everything he did, always going out of his way to help everyone who called him. He was the “GO TO GUY” and was the happiest anytime he was out with his buddies going early morning fishing. Also a member of the “Can’t Catch Sh*t Club,” but he was the biggest catch of my life. The only man I ever loved for 56 years, forever cherished, and forever beside me. He loved to talk about his time in the army and his deployment to Hawaii for two years as a military police and received the good conduct medal, no surprise! But his greatest passion was being a State Trooper. That was the life he loved and never forgot, so proud to be apart of NJSP. He was the greatest role model for his children and grandchildren and will always be the guiding light for his family. Heaven is a happier place because Cappy Dick is there and I’m sure his friend Jack will have a vodka on the rocks with olives waiting for him.

A Funeral Liturgy was celebrated at Saint Peter R.C. Church, Point Pleasant Beach.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Ocean of Love Childhood Cancer Awareness http://www.oceanoflove.org. For condolences to the family please visit http://www. pableevertzfuneralhome.com.