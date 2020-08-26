Peddler’s Village video stirs comments on Facebook

WALL TOWNSHIP — The owner of the former Peddler’s Village property on Atlantic Avenue off the Manasquan Circle has created a Facebook page with a promotional video for “The Shore,” a mixed-use lifestyle center he proposes for the site.

The video has generated numerous comments, some positive and some negative, including some from a group, Residents Against Peddler’s Village Rezoning, that opposed a previous version of the proposal tabled by the Township Committee last year. The residents group members said they planned to contact elected officials to protest the proposal again.

The Facebook page and video, posted on Aug. 21, also caught township officials by surprise; they say it was premature, because they have not received a new version of the proposal.

“We haven’t seen a revised proposal,” Mayor Carl Braun said on Monday.

John P. Shibles, who purchased the property in 2017, said he created the Facebook page “because I wanted people to be able to see the project and be able to make positive comments as well as negative comments. This is a world-class project, and I will be posting additional videos. You will see it scaled down.”

In the short video, a narrator states: “Introducing The Shore, a lifestyle center that encompasses a live, work and play environment.” The video shows artist renderings and goes on to explain that the project would take a property that is now vacant and in disrepair, and “reclaim and revitalize” it with a boutique hotel, cafes, outdoor recreation and residences.

Township Administrator Jeffry Bertrand said Tuesday that he and the township attorney, William Wolf, met with Mr. Shibles and his attorney and architect on Monday to ask about “the status of modifications to his plan.”

“Nothing is definitive,” Mr. Bertrand said. “The governing body promised there would be community forums, but you can’t get those going until you have something that addresses their concerns. There has to be some plan the township has some level of comfort with.” Township officials told Mr. Shibles last year that they want the proposal to be scaled down from the 350 residential units originally suggested in 2019, he explained.

