Opening of Wall schools delayed until Sept. 16

WALL TOWNSHIP — The start of school for students in Wall public schools will be delayed until Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The board of education at its Tuesday meeting approved a recommendation by Superintendent of Schools Tracy Handerhan to push back the opening date from the previously planned opening date of Sept. 8. Teachers are now to report on Monday, Sept. 14.

While normally the school calendar is set well in advance, “given the changing landscape, we were forced to make these changes at this time,” Ms. Handerhan said. The reason for the delay is to deal with “staff and student accommodations, changing in staffing assignments, staffing of the K-5 virtual school, personnel leave requests and operational logistics,” she said.

To make up for the six missed days in September, the three days that had been reserved as snow/emergency days now will be repurposed as school days; Feb. 11 and 12, when students were to be off for Presidents Day, now are designated as school days; and the Friday before Memorial Day will be an early dismissal school day, Ms. Handerhan said.

At the previous school board meeting, Gail Maher, president of the Wall Township Education Association, had requested that the district delay opening of schools or start virtual-only.

Ms. Handerhan also gave an update on the impact of flooding at Central Elementary School from a burst water pipe that damaged hallways and classrooms about two weeks ago.

In the event Central Elementary is not ready to open on time, Ms. Handerhan said, “I intend to petition the New Jersey Department of Education for permission to begin the school year virtually for Central School students and teachers. It is my sincere hope that Central School will reopen as scheduled. However, I wish to stress that it is of paramount importance to the board of education, for me and members of the staff that all measures will be taken to ensure that this building is safe for students and staff to return.”

Demolition of damaged materials should be finished by Friday, and she expects to have a report regarding the full scope of repairs and a timeline for completion from the foreman in about a week. Ms. Handerhan said because the repairs are being handled through the district’s insurance company, “we’re beholden to their timeline.”

