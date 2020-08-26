Edward P. DuBeau, 74, of Brick, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Born in Elizabeth to the late Eugene L. DuBeau Sr. and Mildred Crosby DuBeau, he lived in Kenilworth, Louisiana, and for many years in Point Pleasant before moving to Brick in 1991.

Ed worked as a trucker and was owner and operator of E.P. DuBeau Trucking. He was a United States Navy, Vietnam era veteran and loved fishing and driving.

Surviving are his beloved wife of forty years, Susan DuBeau; and two sons, Carl Leschinski and his wife, Maria of Toms River and Steven Leschinski and his wife, Julia of Point Pleasant. Also surviving are his sister, Kathleen Landing; and five grandchildren, Kayleigh, Kyle, Jake, Brett and Colin.

Cremation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Harvey Memorial United Methodist Church http://www.harveyumc.org. For condolences to the family please visit http://www. pableevertzfuneralhome.com.