George Zahorsky

George Zahorsky, 90, of Wall Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Sunnyside Manor, Wall.

George was born and raised in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He received his electrical engineering degree from the University of Bridgeport. After he received his degree George enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in