Carole M. Gill

Our beautiful and amazing mother, Carole M. Gill, 83 of New York City [formerly of Manasquan], entered into eternal peace on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

She was born April 14, 1937 in Jersey City. Predeceased by her husband John [Buddy] Gill, she is survived by her Children: John Gill, Hilton Head, South Carolina, Nancy Gill