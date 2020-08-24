Marilyn Simonetti

Marilyn Simonetti, 87, of Cedar Village, Brick and formerly of Brielle, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center.

On this day our world became a little sadder and heaven is a little brighter. Marilyn was born in Bayonne to Herbert and Gertrude Bygonaise. She graduated from St