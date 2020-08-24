Brielle resident charged with new counts of theft, forgery

BRIELLE — A Brielle resident and former officer with the Ocean Township Police Department is facing new charges of theft and forgery, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni announced Monday.

Cory R. Cole, 49, is charged with theft by deception and two counts of forgery in connection with allegations that he submitted a forged document to secure a $425,000 loan to purchase a property on Borrie Avenue in July 2019.

According to a press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office [MCPO], Mr. Cole, “who buys, flips and rents real estate, forged a letter from his former matrimonial attorney in order to falsely establish a judgment she had against him for unpaid attorney’s fees.”

The letter, stating that the fees had been satisfied, enabled Mr. Cole to secure a loan to purchase the Borrie Avenue property, which he would have been unable to do “if the lender was aware the judgment against Cole was outstanding,” the release states.

“It doesn’t matter if you are a former, current or retired member of law enforcement, you will be held accountable for your actions. Your unlawful or improper actions will be discovered and prosecuted,” Mr. Gramiccioni said.

