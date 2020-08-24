Arthur A. Licata

Arthur A. Licata, 99, of Manasquan, has passed away. It is with sadness for his passing and joy that he was our father that the children of Arthur A. Licata announce his death at the age of 99 at his home in Manasquan on August 15, 2020.

He was born May 24, 1921 in Brooklyn, New