Angela Sammartino Farren

By
Star News Group Staff
-
31 views

Angela Sammartino Farren, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

“Angie” was born on December 20, 1932 and relished a loving childhood surrounded by a large and gregarious extended family. She graduated from Millburn High School in 1950 and enjoyed a long and successful retail career at Lord