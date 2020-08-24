To celebrate local summer at the shore, the Algonquin Arts Theatre will host a month-long Local Summer Series.

The series includes three live outdoor concerts, 24 days of video performances and stories delivered via email and social media, a 50-50 raffle, merchandise and other ways to support the Algonquin.

“Much like a 24-hour telethon, this 24-day marathon event will raise funding to help Algonquin weather this pandemic-induced intermission while connecting our audience,” a press release for the event states.

Live music will return to the Algonquin for its three-concert dockside series, which will turn the theater’s loading dock into a stage and the parking lot a socially distanced seating area.

The Local Summer Launch Party will be held on Sept. 2 featuring local band Spare Parts. The concerts will continue on Sept. 9 with Chris Pinnella, and conclude on Sept. 16 with a Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day celebration with The Snakes.

Concerts begin at 7 p.m. and are free to attend. Patrons should bring their own chair. Social distancing and masks are required; squares will be marked on the parking surface to help patrons sit separately, and space is first-come first served. Full policies are listed on the theater’s website.

The Algonquin will also deliver a daily video performance, along with a video short story from someone impacted by the theater. Daily videos will be posted on the theater’s website, social media and sent by email. A schedule will be posted to the Algonquin’s website calendar once daily content is confirmed.

A number of Algonquin cast members have committed to appear, along with other performers including Dan Levinson, James Langton, Victoria Cannizzo, Chris Pinnella, The Snakes, Spare Parts, The Garden State Film Festival, Asbury Shorts New York, Joe Holiday, Yosi Levin, Carter Calvert, Father Alphonse Stephenson, Zachary Alexander and more.

Local Summer Club Memberships are available for $96 and include a T-shirt, the ability to reserve a space for a Dockside Concert and one year of Algonquin membership benefits.

All Local Summer Club membership fees will be matched as part of the Local Summer Matching Funds Drive. Memberships can be purchased online or by calling 732-528-9211.

Local Summer T-Shirts are also available a la carte for $24 each in size small, medium, large and extra large.

Between August through Oct. 1, the Algonquin will be holding its Local Summer Matching Funds Drive with a goal of raising $48,000. Each individual contribution will be matched up to a total of $24,000.

The drive is made possible by a pledge from Janice Blanton, of Wall, to match up to $24,000 of individual contributions and club memberships made through Oct. 1.

As part of the event’s fund- raising efforts, 50-50 cash raffle tickets are currently on sale with the drawing to be held live on the theater’s Facebook page Thursday, Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. Tickets are one for $20, three for $50 or 10 for $150.